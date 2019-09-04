Body Shop Business
Equalizer Partners with Extractor

Equalizer has announced it has finalized a distribution agreement with Extractor Tools of Canada. Effective immediately, Equalizer is now the exclusive distributor of the Extractor brand of products in the USA.

According to the company, Extractor Tools stand apart and are distinctly different from other systems, with clear benefits for the auto glass and auto body industries, for removal of commercial and residential glazing, as well as a wide variety of other applications.

“We are excited about our new alliance with Extractor and look forward to bringing our customers another quality product line,” said Shauna Davis, global sales director of Equalizer. “The addition of the Extractor line further expands our commitment in bringing the leading source for auto glass tools. We are enthusiastic about representing Extractor and confident that it will only add to Equalizer’s extensive product line and available through all Authorized Equalizer Distributors worldwide.”

