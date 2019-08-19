Equalizer Partners with Breast Cancer Resource Center

Equalizer announced it is partnering with the Breast Cancer Resource Center to give the gift of hope to women affected by breast cancer. Select products in their catalog will have a pink Equalizer Cares logo printed on them, honoring those who are greatly affected by breast cancer. From Aug. 15 through Nov. 10, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of these products will be donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center. A list of products in support of this effort is available at equalizer.com.

“When someone close to you is trying desperately to find normalcy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, it can overwhelm everything going on in your life,” said Eric Asbery, president of Equalizer, whose wife is a breast cancer survivor of four years. “When breast cancer attacks, it doesn’t impact only the person who has it. Families, friends and even co-workers can all be negatively impacted when someone they care about has to desperately maintain living a ‘normal’ life while trying to fight this terrible disease.”

Every two minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with breast cancer, challenging both those diagnosed and their loved ones in many ways. If detected early enough, women (and men too) can defeat breast cancer and keep it out of their lives effectively, but you have to be proactive.

Equalizer partnering with the Breast Cancer Resource Center allows auto glass professionals to help those who are currently facing this disease.

“Most of us know someone who is actively fighting breast cancer or has fought and been successful,” said Shauna Davis, global sales director for Equalizer. “Knowing the full impact of those touched by a breast cancer diagnosis gives us motivation to partner with the Breast Cancer Resource Center in Round Rock to do what we can to support to the fight against breast cancer and make sure no one faces this alone.”