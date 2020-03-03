Connect with us

Evercoat Announces New Branding for Body Filler, Putty Products

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Evercoat has announced new branding for its most popular body filler and putty products.

“Body shops trust Evercoat products to help save time and money on every repair,” said Steve Levine, vice president and general manager of ITW Evercoat. “Our customers know that Evercoat has the right brands, with the right performance, and at the right price, which is why we are in more body shops than any other brand.”

With body filler and putty solutions for every performance and budget requirement, body filler products with new branding include:

  • Lite Weight
  • Z-Grip
  • Rage Ultra
  • Rage OPTEX

Putty products with new branding include:

  • Easy Sand
  • Metal Glaze
  • Metal Glaze Ultra
  • Metal Glaze OPTEX

Customers will see the new branding starting in March.

For more information, visit evercoat.com or automagic.com.

