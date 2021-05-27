Feature Stories of the Week

Hiring Veterans: Supporting Those Who Have Served
Although I didn’t serve in the military, I have many friends and family members who did. That’s why I’m committed to giving back to these veterans in my business and in my community.
This Body Shop Owner Is Officially Unretired
After retiring to Hawaii 10 years ago, Lee Amaradio is back running his body shop. He thinks he needs a CAT scan.
Catching Up and Keeping Up with Pricing
Have your labor and material rates kept up with the consumer price index, inflation and the competitive landscape for collision repair and other similar industries?
