Feature Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hiring Veterans: Supporting Those Who Have Served

Although I didn’t serve in the military, I have many friends and family members who did. That’s why I’m committed to giving back to these veterans in my business and in my community.

This Body Shop Owner Is Officially Unretired

After retiring to Hawaii 10 years ago, Lee Amaradio is back running his body shop. He thinks he needs a CAT scan.

Catching Up and Keeping Up with Pricing

Have your labor and material rates kept up with the consumer price index, inflation and the competitive landscape for collision repair and other similar industries?

LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery

Top 5 Stories of the Week

New Products of the Week
