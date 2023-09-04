 FinishMaster Announces 4th Annual Hood Master Challenge

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

FinishMaster Announces 4th Annual Hood Master Challenge

The goal of the Hood Master Challenge is to showcase the true talent possessed by painters in the collision repair industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

FinishMaster has announced the Fourth Annual Hood Master Challenge and Third Annual PiN Master Challenge that will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis, Ind.

Related Articles

Since 2020, the foundational purpose and vision for the Hood Master Challenge has been to showcase the true talent possessed by painters in the industry. From that concept, this challenge has evolved beyond expectations and has created a community of industry professionals who genuinely support and root for one another.

Each confirmed registrant received a mini hood to use as a canvas for their one-of-a-kind masterpiece. With the overwhelming support of Hood Master’s sponsors, painters not only have their chance to show off their skills in either the airbrush or pinstripe categories, but they get a chance at winning prizes including cash, spray guns and fun swag. This year’s prizes total up to well over $20,000.

These painters worked hard all summer long on their piece of art, amidst balancing everything else in their lives. All the finished hoods will be judged by a panel of industry experts at the in-person event on Sept. 22. The judges are comprised of industry professionals nominated by the 2023 Hood Master sponsors and are also hand-selected by FinishMaster.

At the same time as the 2023 Hood Master Event, FinishMaster is co-hosting the third annual PiN Master Challenge in collaboration with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF). CREF recruits collision repair students nationwide to participate in the PiN Master Challenge, where they can put their skills and education to the test. Students compete by repairing, designing and painting retired bowling pins. Judging takes place during the Hood Master event, and the students’ work and skills are evaluated by these industry experts as well. Prizes are awarded to the top three and wild card winners and include a combination of tools and equipment which help give these students an advantage as they embark on their collision repair careers.

For the third year in a row, the FinishMaster team is excited to host the FinishMaster Fundraiser which helps give back to CREF. Whether you’re at the in-person Hood Master and PiN Master event or not, anyone will get the chance to bid on one-of-a-kind prizes through the online silent auction. Prizes donated to this auction are coming from the sponsors, local establishments, custom painters, prior Hood Master Challengers and more. There will be additional ways to donate to the fundraiser too. FinishMaster thanks its partners and customers for helping create a better future for the industry through Hood Master, PiN Master and the FinishMaster Fundraiser.

To sign up to attend the event, click here. More details about the silent auction will be announced soon.

You May Also Like

News

Dent Wizard Hires New Chief Technology Officer

Andy Trommer comes to Dent Wizard with an extensive background in technology, most recently as head of technology for ATW.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dent Wizard International announced it recently hired Andy Trommer as chief technology officer.

In his new role, Trommer will work in tandem with Dent Wizard’s existing IT team, as well as the IT leadership team at Dealer Tire, Dent Wizard’s parent company. He will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technological roadmap, driving innovation across operations and ensuring that its technology infrastructure aligns with its strategic blueprint initiatives. Trommer will report to CEO Mike Black.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Car ADAS Announces New Calibration Center in Indiana

Car ADAS has announced the addition of Midwest ADAS in Merrillville, Ind.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Launches Team ASE Podcast

The new podcast aims to increase awareness of the role ASE plays in the transportation service industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF to Launch Techs for Tomorrow Scholarship at SEMA

BASF announced that it will be launching a “Techs for Tomorrow” scholarship and industry experience with the TechForce Foundation at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Names Eric Pitt as Chief Financial Officer

Pitt joins the Crash Champions executive leadership team after previously serving as CFO at HGreg, a major independent automotive dealer with locations across the U.S. and Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

New Video Highlights Car-O-Liner’s 50th Anniversary

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Car-O-Liner has introduced a new video highlighting its 50 years of innovation and excellence.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Grows Twice in Washington

Classic Collision has announced two new closings in the state of Washington — KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Buffalo Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Auto Collision and Glass recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving female veteran who lives in Buffalo, N.Y.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers