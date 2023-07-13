 Fix Auto Escondido Hosts NABC FREE Event

Fix Auto Escondido Hosts NABC FREE Event

Several first responders from the Escondido and San Marcos, Calif. fire departments recently participated in a hands-on "jaws of life" demonstration and educational event at Fix Auto Escondido.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The demonstration was part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and served to educate the community on the advanced technology and tools needed to keep drivers safe in today’s modern vehicles. As vehicles have continued to evolve over the years, the technology and tools needed to repair them have seen a shift as well.

“With the introduction of electric vehicles on the rise, it’s important to note that repairing them or extricating an individual from them needs to be handled differently,” said Kirk Henson, owner of Fix Auto Escondido. “Overheated batteries can lead spontaneous combustion, and improper tools can lead to accidental electrocution. These new risks and challenges have resulted in new solutions to address them.”

The jaws of life is another name for the type of hydraulic rescue tool that is used to extricate individuals from a vehicle accident. These tools feature spreaders, cutters, rams and combinations intended to seamlessly remove the individual from the accident while minimizing any further injury.

“As collision repair experts, it is essential for us to be informed on industry changes and challenges and the best way to approach them,” Henson said. “That is precisely why we hosted this event. Not only is it interesting and relevant to the field, but it is potentially life-saving information. I am so grateful to our partners for their coordinated efforts to bring this event to fruition.”

In addition to its educational component, event attendees had the opportunity to network with community members, try on the fire rescue gear, receive complimentary merchandise from Fix Auto USA and enjoy a photo opportunity with the Escondido Fire Department fire truck.

Additional event sponsors included Nationwide Insurance and Genesis Rescue System.

For more information, visit FixAutoUSA.com.

