Fix Auto USA Adds Five Locations

Fix Auto USA has announced its continued expansion with the addition of five new franchise locations, bringing their total number of locations to 148.

The additional locations expand Fix Auto USA’s geographic footprint in multiple markets including Northern California, the greater Phoenix area and Southern California.

The new locations are:

Fix Auto Berkeley (Berkeley, Calif.)

Formerly Platinum Collision Center; operated by Eugene Young

Fix Auto Deer Valley (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Operated by husband-and-wife team Ron and Lynn Werner

Fix Auto San Leandro (San Leandro, Calif.)

Formerly BMC of San Leandro; operated by Roque Moya

Fix Auto Scottsdale (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Formerly Mark Kia Collision; operated by Marc Dubowy and Joshua Spencer

Fix Auto Quartz Hill (Quartz Hill, Calif.)

Formerly Westside Body and Paint; operated by brother-sister duo Mike Neis and Stephanie Hix, who also operate Fix Auto Lancaster

“I’ve been in this industry for a long time as both an insurance adjuster and a shop owner and really saw the industry landscape begin to change even 10 years ago; it was eye-opening then,” said Ron Werner, owner-operator of Fix Auto Deer Valley. “Now that I’m getting back into the business as a shop owner, I can only imagine operating a shop that’s aligned with Fix Auto USA; any other way just wouldn’t make good business sense to me.”

Added Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange, “It’s clear that more and more collision repair facilities are seeing the value that Fix Auto USA delivers to the independent repairer by evidence of our proven platform and continued growth, and we welcome these locations to the Fix Auto USA Family. Each time an owner-operator joins our network, we become that much stronger because we couple their competitive nature, engagement, drive and passion with a strong, stable infrastructure. And that’s tough to compete with.”