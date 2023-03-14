Fix Auto USA Celebrates Women Leaders

Fix Auto USA announced it is highlighting the women who embody the Fix Auto USA advantage for Women’s History Month.

At Fix Auto USA locations around the country, women are making a huge impact — and not the kind that requires collision repair.

Rebeca Perez, co-owner of Fix Auto Ogden, has spent the last three years in the collision and repair industry. Her husband introduced her to the field and for Perez, working with the team really is like working with family.

“As the only woman at this location, I feel empowered to lead the team with my organizational skills and attention to detail,” said Perez. “You can call me biased, but I think every industry can benefit from a female perspective.”

Camille Eber, owner-operator of Fix Auto Portland East, shared similar sentiments to the value of having more women in a male-dominated industry.

Like Perez, it was also family that introduced Eber to the industry. Eber’s interest in cars was ignited by her family’s purchase of an existing body shop in 1963. Years later, Eber returned to the body shop to support the business and by 1989 had grown to become the owner-operator.

Eber attributes setting boundaries and being conscientious to her success in the industry.

“I found out quickly that how I am treated is more often based on what I do, or do not, invite or allow,” said Eber. “Early in my auto body career, I instinctively set solid boundaries. I was consistent with these boundaries and would reinforce them when needed. Boundaries will be challenged, for sure, they need to be reinforced or renegotiated from time to time in all relationships whether personal or professional.”

“We are proud to support our wonderful team of women who dream big and work hard,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “Women’s History Month serves as a reminder to highlight these empowered individuals, this month and every month.”

For more information, visit FixAutoUSA.com.