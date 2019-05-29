Fix Auto USA Expands to its 10th State

Fix Auto USA has announced its continued rapid rate of expansion with the introduction of two franchise locations in Minnesota, marking the tenth state to welcome the brand.

These two new locations, Fix Auto Brooklyn Park and Fix Auto Maple Grove, are locally owned and operated by Franchise Partner Matthew Feehan; who carries forward his family’s tradition of superior service and repair quality as a second-generation operator.

Entering Minnesota enhances Fix Auto USA’s presence in the Midwest region and extends the brand’s footprint, immediately following its entrance into Idaho earlier this month. Additionally, Fix Auto USA operates in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

“Joining Fix Auto USA is the culmination of an extensive evaluation as to the best way for me, as an independent operator, to continue to prosper in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Fix Auto USA franchise partner Matthew Feehan. “I met with multiple members of their senior management team and walked away completely convinced their strategy and values were a perfect fit for my organization. By becoming a Fix Auto USA franchise partner, I will immediately gain access to a network of others that care deeply about my business, and there’s a lot of comfort in that.”

“It’s an honor to welcome Matthew Feehan, a multi-generational operator, to the Fix Auto USA Family as our founding franchise partner in Minnesota. Matt’s vision and growth objectives align well with our values, and we welcome his two locations onto our platform,” added Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange. “Entering Idaho and, now, Minnesota is a clear indication that Fix Auto USA continues to be invited into new markets as the brand of choice for independents looking to compete in a thriving market segment.”