Fix Auto USA Names Richard Fish Franchisee of the Year

Fix Auto USA announced the top performers in the Fix Auto family during the final day of the Fix Auto USA conference, naming Richard Fish — owner of multiple Fix Auto USA locations in Orange County and San Diego — as the Fix Auto USA Franchisee of the Year for 2022.

(Left to right): Dean Fisher, Sabrina Thring, Dennis Mahoney, Richard Fish, Anton Harris, Lesa Laird, Margaret Owen, Jennifer Paulino and Landon Thompson Fish was selected for the top honor for his leadership among the Fix Auto USA network, excellent performance, mentorship of other franchise owners and support for the entire Fix Auto USA family. “Richard Fish views his franchise relationship as something bigger than himself,” said Landon Thompson, vice president of operations for Fix Auto USA. “He is a visionary, an acknowledged and well-respected leader amongst his peers, and he consistently looks at ways to support and enhance the system. He doesn’t hesitate to give us a kick when needed or even a warm embrace. He is inspiring and helps others reach the same impressive levels of accomplishment. This franchisee is a true mentor, leader and friend.”

Fish was also recognized with the NPS (net promoter score) for his excellence in customer service at his Fix Auto San Clemente location. Criteria for this award is based on the highest NPS rating as well as a minimum return rate. “Fix Auto USA is known for our world-class customer service, and we are excited to recognize Richard Fish and this facility for consistently going above and beyond with their operational performance and service levels,” said Thompson. In addition, Fix Auto San Clemente received the Going Green Award, which recognizes a facility that is leading in every key performance indicator across the board from CSI to LOR. Fish was awarded the honor for keeping a keen focus on metrics and operational processes to help ensure that the facility stays in the green while delivering collision repair excellence.

“Having owned a shop since 2005 but having been in the industry for the majority of my career, it has been exciting to watch and partake in the operational growth and changes within this field,” said Fish. “When I bought my first shop, I crafted a vision of how I wanted to run my business. I quickly learned the importance of the numbers to keep business coming in the door as this is the key factor in maintaining DRP relationships. Now, our team operates off of the numbers and strives to meet and exceed our metrics to keep business coming in the door.”

