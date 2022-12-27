 Fly High, John: Remembering John Mosley
Fly High, John: Remembering John Mosley

on

SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act

on

SEMA Accepting Nominations for MPMC Robert E. Peterson Media Award

on

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to 15 San Antonio Veterans
Handle Heavier Glass with Ease

Jason Stahl demonstrates Equalizer Industries' Sentinel glass setting tool for handling heavier glass.

Know Your Auto Body Shop's Breakeven Point, Part 3

How do you calculate gross profit percentage?

News

Fly High, John: Remembering John Mosley

Jason Stahl

on

Jason Stahl has 28 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 16 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

I remember starting out in the collision repair industry in 2006, clueless about the inner workings and dynamics of the auto body business. And I quickly learned to appreciate those individuals who were willing to teach me and be patient and put up with my endless questions. One of those people was John Mosley, owner of Clinton Body Shop in Clinton, Miss., who passed away on Dec. 21, 2022.

When BodyShop Business launched a contest in 2015 asking readers the most interesting place they’d ever read BodyShop Business, John Mosley, a huge aviation enthusiast, was more than happy to submit a photo of him relaxing with the latest issue in his Beechcraft A36 Bonanza.

John, who was a very successful shop owner and huge consumer advocate, was very eager to reach out to me and spread the word on legislative and legal activity he was pursuing in his state and nationally to fight for body shops’ and consumers’ rights.

Whenever I called him, if he wasn’t available right away, he would always call me back the same day, and I never got tired of hearing his syrupy voice patiently giving me the information I needed.

Whether it was running for insurance commissioner in his state or flying his Beechcraft to rescue a friend’s family from Hurricane Irma or thanking military veterans by giving them free flights or playing a pivotal role in a multi-state lawsuit against auto insurers, John was always gracious in making time to grant me interviews. I had never met him in person at that point, but I could tell he was a kind soul with a huge heart.

When John’s family notified friends and colleagues of his passing with a post on John’s Facebook page, it shook me to my core, especially since it was right before Christmas and I had just seen John at a couple of industry events. But their post comforted me, especially when they said “he wants you all to know that cancer did not win” and also that “he asks that you all do not cry for him and do not let this dampen your Christmas spirit. He is adamant that we remind you all that he loves you!”

RIP, John, and fly high!

