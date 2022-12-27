Fly High, John: Remembering John Mosley

I remember starting out in the collision repair industry in 2006, clueless about the inner workings and dynamics of the auto body business. And I quickly learned to appreciate those individuals who were willing to teach me and be patient and put up with my endless questions. One of those people was John Mosley, owner of Clinton Body Shop in Clinton, Miss., who passed away on Dec. 21, 2022.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

When BodyShop Business launched a contest in 2015 asking readers the most interesting place they’d ever read BodyShop Business, John Mosley, a huge aviation enthusiast, was more than happy to submit a photo of him relaxing with the latest issue in his Beechcraft A36 Bonanza. John, who was a very successful shop owner and huge consumer advocate, was very eager to reach out to me and spread the word on legislative and legal activity he was pursuing in his state and nationally to fight for body shops’ and consumers’ rights. Whenever I called him, if he wasn’t available right away, he would always call me back the same day, and I never got tired of hearing his syrupy voice patiently giving me the information I needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When John’s family notified friends and colleagues of his passing with a post on John’s Facebook page, it shook me to my core, especially since it was right before Christmas and I had just seen John at a couple of industry events. But their post comforted me, especially when they said “he wants you all to know that cancer did not win” and also that “he asks that you all do not cry for him and do not let this dampen your Christmas spirit. He is adamant that we remind you all that he loves you!”

Advertisement