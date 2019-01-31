Ford Pursuing All-Electric F-150 Truck

According to a CNN article, Ford is going to make an all-electric version of its F-150 truck, which has been the best-selling vehicle in America for four straight decades.

Jim Farley, Ford’s president of global markets, said, “We’re going to be electrifying the F-series — battery electric and hybrid,” at a Deutsche Bank conference in Detroit on Jan. 16.

According to CNN, Ford is offering little detail on the truck so far, including when it will go on sale.

Several years ago, Ford made the radical announcement that the F-150 would be made of “military-grade aluminum” with a high-strength steel frame, which generated a lot of discussion. No doubt this new announcement will also be highly talked about.

According to the CNN article, Ford had previously announced it would be coming out with a hybrid version of the F-150. The electric version would be in addition to that.

