Four CARSTAR Stores Team Up with Progressive to Honor Veterans

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Just before Veterans Day, more than 100 veterans and their families received keys to newly refurbished vehicles as part of Progressive’s seventh annual Keys to Progress program.

The vehicle giveaways occurred on Nov. 7 at more than 60 locations across the country, including Progressive offices and authorized vehicle repair facilities.

Progressive works with local National Auto Body Council member body shops and other program supporters to put refurbished vehicles in the hands of deserving veterans. Progressive’s Keys to Progress program offers military families reliable transportation to help them get back on the road and move forward in life. Collectively, including this year’s events, the program provided more than 700 vehicles in seven years to veterans and veteran organizations. CARSTAR has presented more than a dozen vehicles to veterans in need through the program.

Four CARSTAR collision repair facilities are joined forces with Progressive to present vehicles to deserving veterans in their communities, including:

  • CARSTAR Northeast in Williamsville, N.Y.
  • CARSTAR Eastern Hills in Brooklyn, N.Y.
  • CARSTAR ColorMagic in Columbus, Ohio
  • CARSTAR Action Collision in Euclid, Ohio

For more information on Keys to Progress, visit KeysToProgress.com.

