The HD Repair Forum, a conference for the heavy-duty collision repair industry, announced that four commercial vehicle manufacturers have signed on to present at the event to be held April 2-3 at the Hilton Fort Worth in Forth Worth, Texas.

Volvo Group North America, Daimler Trucks North America, PACCAR (maker of Peterbilt) and Navistar (manufacturer of International and IC Buses) will deliver key insight on new vehicle technology, which will have a profound impact on both the collision repair and transportation markets.



Until recently, the heavy-duty collision repair industry did not have an event dedicated to businesses’ needs, education and interests of the market. The HD Repair Forum now provides industry leaders a place to gather, communicate, collaborate and network with peers, stakeholders and key influencers.

Beyond new vehicle technology, the OEMs will also discuss solutions to parts identification, availability and pricing.



The HD Repair Forum aims to foster growth and progress in the heavy-duty collision repair industry through the exchange of knowledge, experience and feedback from all industry stakeholders – repair facility owners and managers, insurance representatives and appraisal companies, OEMs of commercial vehicles, and those who manufacture parts, equipment or services for those vehicles.

To register for the HD Repair Forum, visit hdrepairforum.com/register. A complete agenda for the HD Repair Forum can be found at hdrepairforum.com/agenda.

