 Free Webinar to Show Benefits of Aluminum in Vehicle BIW

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Free Webinar to Show Benefits of Aluminum in Vehicle BIW

Alumobility will be presenting a webinar July 6 at 10 a.m. EST that will reveal the benefits of converting a steel-intensive body-in-white (BIW) to a fully aluminum BIW.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Alumobility, a global association committed to helping advance the adoption of aluminum by automakers, announced it will be presenting a webinar July 6 at 10 a.m. EST that will reveal the benefits of converting a steel-intensive body-in-white (BIW) to a fully aluminum BIW. The presentation is based on a recent technical case study conducted by the association.

Related Articles

“This webinar is an ideal forum for sharing our findings, which reveal that shifting from steel to aluminum-intensive BIW delivers 40% weight savings for the same attribute performance, while reducing the total number of parts and joints,” said Professor Mark White, technical director of Alumobility. “Our goal is to inform the automotive industry on the benefits of aluminum, which is the material of choice for producing lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles.”

In this free, 60-minute webinar, White will provide the following key topics and takeaways:

  • Aluminum offers a 40% weight savings versus a steel-intensive vehicle (SIV) BIW reference while achieving all safety and BIW performance targets
  • Converting steel parts and designing for aluminum can reduce overall part count
  • Converting from a SIV BIW to an aluminum-intensive vehicle, AIV BIW allows for a reduction in overall joint count
  • Aluminum BIW offers a significant reduction in gauge and grade complexity versus a steel-intensive reference

The project focused on a hypothetical conversion of all the steel parts on a mixed material production body-in-white (BIW) to a full aluminum BIW, which resulted in a 40% weight savings for the sum of the converted parts while also maintaining or improving the specified BIW attributes for safety, noise, vibration and harshness (NVH). It further revealed that, when compared to steel-intensive mixed material BIW, aluminum-intensive BIW offered complexity reduction opportunities and reduced the total number of parts and joints while also lowering the gauge and grade combinations.

In terms of process, the study’s first phase consisted of a geometry carry-over with a gauge and grade conversion, and its second phase focused on topology, optimizing geometry along with gauge and grade.

The study was conducted in conjunction with a leading global automaker, using one of its latest steel-intensive mixed material production battery electric vehicles (BEV) BIW structures.

The Alumobility webinar, which is part of an ongoing series, supports the organization’s mission to advance the use of aluminum in vehicles through technical studies, collaboration, information and sharing valuable insights. The webinar replay will also be available through the Alumobility website.

To register for the webinar, click here.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

New Survey Shows U.S. Consumer Interest in EVs at All-Time High

The EY Mobility Consumer Index indicates about half (48%) of U.S. car buyers intend to purchase an EV in the next 24 months.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The latest EY Mobility Consumer Index (MCI) — a global EY survey of more than 15,000 consumers from 20 countries — reveals that U.S. consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is at an all-time high, with about half (48%) of U.S. car buyers intending to purchase an EV in the next 24 months. This represents a 19% increase since the 2022 MCI findings, showing the highest growth in EV intent and sentiment, globally. In EV readiness overall, the U.S. jumped five spots, reaching no. 7, falling behind China, Norway and Sweden in the top three spots.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces Leadership Changes

ASE President and CEO Tim Zilke and Senior Vice President of Communications Trish Serratore have announced their plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR to Offer SEMA Classes Focused on New Technology

I-CAR will participate in the SEMA Show once again, delivering courses on MIG welding, color theory, EVs and ADAS.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
1Collision Tours I-CAR Technical Center in Chicago

1Collision and I-CAR recently partnered for an education-focused event at I-CAR’s Chicago Technical Center to bring focus to ADAS-equipped vehicles and electric vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NTSB Chair Comments on FCW Requirement on New Heavy Vehicles

A notice of proposed rulemaking would require that many new heavy vehicles above 10,000 pounds have forward collision avoidance systems.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Messe Frankfurt Energy4Mobility Series Examines Hydrogen Fuel

Experts at the talk agreed that hydrogen is needed for emission-free mobility.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
J.D. Power Says New Vehicle Problems at a Record High

Problems in the ADAS category have increased 1.8 problems per 100 vehicles year over year, with lane departure warning/lane keeping assistance being the most problematic.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
YANG Announces 2023 Leadership 2.0 Scholarship Recipient

The Young Auto Care Network Group has selected Cynthia Talamantes of Global Parts Distributors to represent YANG at the University of the Aftermarket’s 2023-2024 Leadership 2.0 Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers