Garmat Receives Investment from MPE Partners

Garmat USA announced that it has received an investment from MPE Partners. Located in Englewood, Colo., Garmat USA is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered paint booths, finishing solutions and related accessories for the automotive collision repair and industrial end markets.

Founded in 1988, Garmat USA incorporates sophisticated airflow technology into its premium paint booths to deliver high throughput rates and energy efficiency, maximizing facility-level economics to achieve an attractive total cost of ownership for high-volume collision repair operators. Garmat USA serves multi-site operator and independent repair shop customers through a nationwide network of distributor partners.

MPE partnered in the transaction with Garmat USA entrepreneur and CEO Johan Huwaert.

“We are excited to partner with Johan and his team to help them achieve their next phase of growth,” said Graham Schena, partner at MPE.

Added MPE Vice President Mike Duffy, “Garmat USA has developed a market-leading brand in the collision repair sector and industrial applications.”­­

“MPE’s operating executive resources and their long track record of partnering with entrepreneur-led businesses make them a great partner for Garmat USA,” said Johan Huwaert, CEO of Garmat. “It is an exciting time in the collision repair industry, and we thought it was the right time to bring in a partner with the resources and experience to help us enhance our position as the innovation leader in our industry.”

