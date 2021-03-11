GEICO Donates $30K to CREF’s COVID-19 School Recovery Fund

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that GEICO has donated $30,000 to their COVID-19 School Recovery Fund. After donating $15,000 to the COVID School Recovery Fund in 2020, GEICO continued supporting CREF by donating $100,000 in 2021, with $15,000 reserved specifically for CREF’s COVID relief initiative.

Since the budgets of many collision programs have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, CREF is spreading the wealth – GEICO’s donation will be equally divided between six educational facilities to supplement their budgets, allowing them to enhance their students’ learning experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates.

“GEICO is focused on giving our customers a great experience from start to finish, and our support for the Collision Repair Education Foundation is an extension of that,” said D. Ryan West, assistant vice president of Florida claims for GEICO. “This donation will help CREF develop trained, qualified repair professionals, enhance the repair industry and provide career pathways for young people – all of which will greatly benefit our customers.”

CREF created the COVID-19 School Recovery Fund in April 2020 to encourage the industry to “save collision education.” Of the auto body trade schools surveyed, 45% reported budget cuts for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, and 65% confirmed budget cuts for the 2020-2021 school year due to the coronavirus. The programs’ inability to purchase the tools, equipment, consumables and safety items needed to effectively educate their students could produce a detriment for the industry, which already struggles with a shortage of qualified collision repair technicians.