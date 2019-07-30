Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires 16-Store MSO in New York

The Boyd Group Inc. announced it has acquired a multi-store operation consisting of 16 collision repair centers located in New York. These locations, which include a dealer intake center and another specializing in the repair of large commercial vehicles, previously operated as Nu-Look Collision Centers.

Nu-Look originated in 1981 and opened its most recent locations in 2017. The majority of these locations are in the Rochester market area, with two repair centers in the Syracuse area and one in Hornell. Located on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, Rochester is the third-largest city in New York and the major city within a metropolitan area of just over one million people.

“We are very excited about this important acquisition which allows us to introduce our high-quality service to new customers,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “This acquisition expands our footprint in New York and will better assist our insurance clients.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners should contact Stephen Boyd at (204) 594-1776 or [email protected]