GFS Appoints New Auto Refinish Senior Account Manager

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced it has appointed Dustin Warren to the automotive refinish sales team as a senior account manager.

With more than 20 years of sales experience in the automotive refinish industry, Warren brings extensive knowledge and relationships that can be leveraged to benefit GFS’ customers.

Warren’s most recent role was at FinishMaster, where he led and mentored teams while significantly growing sales in his territory. Previously at DuPont Performance Coatings, Warren implemented ways to improve products and processes.

Warren holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo and currently lives in Monclova, Ohio, a suburb of Toledo. In his new role at GFS, Warren will support existing national account customers while working to bring time- and money-saving products and services to more body shops and collision repair centers nationwide.

“With the automotive refinish industry continuing to consolidate, the addition of Dustin’s role will allow GFS to grow and accommodate this shift in the market,” said Mick Ramis, vice president of Auto Refinish Sales for GFS. “I am confident that Dustin will build lasting and trusting relationships with our customers, ensuring they derive maximum value from our equipment and services. Please join us in welcoming Dustin into his new role.”

