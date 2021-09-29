GFS Partners with CREF, Ringbrothers for Collision Education Fundraiser

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced it is partnering with famed custom car builder Ringbrothers and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) for a helicopter ball-drop fundraising event to support high school and college collision repair programs.

Individuals from anywhere in the country can participate by purchasing golf balls for $20. All funds raised from the golf ball drop will go to four collision school programs in Wisconsin as part of the CREF 2021 Benchmark grant. GFS and Ringbrothers support CREF in their mission to help create qualified, entry-level collision repair technicians and connect them with an array of career opportunities.

On Oct. 27, 2021, numbered golf balls will be dropped onto a target from a helicopter at GFS’ headquarters in Osseo, Wisc., with Jim and Mike Ring of Ringbrothers announcing the winning balls. Golf balls closest and farthest from the target will win prizes ranging from $250 to $2,000, including an autographed Ringbrothers jacket.