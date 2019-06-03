GMG EnviroSafe Acquires Compliance Services, Inc.

GMG EnviroSafe, a provider of environmental, health and safety services in the automotive repair industry, has announced the acquisition of Minneapolis, Minn.-based Compliance Services, Inc.



Compliance Services, founded in 1995, provides EHS compliance assistance to small-to-medium sized companies across many different industries in the Midwest.



“Our acquisition of Compliance Services accelerates GMG’s strategy to expand our footprint in the midwest,” said Brandon Thomas, president of GMG EnviroSafe. “Michael has built a wonderful company with an enthusiastic customer base. We are honored to partner with Compliance Services as we work together to be the industry standard for environmental health and safety compliance.”

Added Compliance Services President Michael Nord, “Joining forces with GMG EnviroSafe is an exciting next step for our company. Partnering with GMG will deliver best-in-class risk management software to our existing customers and allow us to grow exponentially throughout the Midwest.”



Veritas Advisors, Inc. advised GMG EnviroSafe on the acquisition.

