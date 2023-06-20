Grand Prize Winner Announced in 2023 Techs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation announced that 18-year-old Riley Schlick-Trask has been named the Grand Prize Winner of its 2023 Techs Rock Awards, becoming the first independent shop professional to win the top honor in the awards program.

As owner of a highly successful carburetor rebuilding business, Riley’s Rebuilds in Bradenton, Fla., Schlick-Trask exhibits the passion and grit that will help drive successful, rewarding careers for the next generation of professional technicians.

“I am very excited, very honored and very grateful to be the Grand Prize Winner,” said Schlick-Trask. “I’m fortunate to be blessed with the industry’s support and to have a platform thanks to that support. I’m super happy to be the Grand Prize Winner, and I’m in awe of my fellow category winners.”

Schlick-Trask began restoring carburetors at age 13 to earn money to eventually purchase her first car. Her business took off when she turned to social media to find parts to meet her clients’ needs. Since then, she has been featured in more than 50 publications, appeared on local and national television, and built an online following of like-minded young people.

“Riley is using this opportunity and her brand … to inspire a host of other young women to see this industry as one of growing opportunity and incredible support,” wrote her Techs Rock Awards nominator.

Added TechForce Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Maher, “TechForce is committed to powering the technician workforce. The Techs Rock Awards bring the mobility industry together to support the next generation, change the public perception of these high-tech STEM careers and celebrate today’s leaders. Each winner is full of passion and grit, exhibits true excellence and inspires the next generation of techs. We are proud to celebrate their contributions.”

Thousands of TechForce followers voted for Schlick-Trask as the Grand Prize Winner from among five category winners in the June 12-16, 2023 People’s Choice public vote. She previously won the award program’s Barrier Buster category.

As Grand Prize Winner, Schlick-Trask will receive over $10,000 in prizes from TechForce and its industry partners. Prize sponsors include Advance Auto Parts; AutoZone; Cengage Learning; CRC Industries; Ford Motor Company; Nissan; Snap-on Industrial; and WD-40 Company.

Previous Techs Rock Grand Prize Winners include Daniel McCrum of CarMax in 2022; Donald Ranquist of CarMax in 2021; Melina Algier of Farnsworth Chevrolet in 2019; and Michael Cole of Kunes Ford of Delevan in 2018.

TechForce partners have awarded more than $18,500 in prizes to this year’s honorees. Each category winner receives prizes valued at over $1,900 from TechForce partners Advance Auto Parts; AutoZone; Cengage Learning; CRC Industries; Ford Motor Company; Nissan; Snap-on Industrial; and WD-40 Company.