Guess the Car and Ease Inflation with $50!

It’s summer, and what better time for festivals, carnivals and miscellaneous fun outdoor events? Oops, we just gave it away, carnival! The Paratrooper, Calypso, Scrambler … what was your favorite ride? Or maybe you preferred to chow down a frozen Twinkie and watch people spin around from a distance? In case you haven’t figured it out yet, the answer for the drawing of the little boy exclaiming that he wanted to ride the Tilt-A-Whirl was carnival = (Kia) Carnival. Amy Zehr, office assistant at Doug’s Custom Paint & Body in Mitchell, South Dakota, won the big prize of 50 smackers!