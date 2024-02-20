Guess the Car and Win $50!

Does anyone remember the bizarre car? It looked like the product of conjugal relations between an SUV and a pickup truck. It also was featured in Babcox Media’s 2023 “Road to AAPEX” video series, making a precarious road trip to Las Vegas. At least someone figured out last month’s Guess the Car with their guess of Black + Wood = (Lincoln) Blackwood — and that someone was Bert Gordon, business development agent, Carolinas Auto Supply House, Charlotte, N.C.

Now, it’s your chance to win $50! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent?To submit your guess for this month’s Guess the Car, click here. Good luck!