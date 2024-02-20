 Guess the Car and Win $50!

Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month's Guess the Car and you might win $50!

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Does anyone remember the bizarre car? It looked like the product of conjugal relations between an SUV and a pickup truck. It also was featured in Babcox Media’s 2023 “Road to AAPEX” video series, making a precarious road trip to Las Vegas. At least someone figured out last month’s Guess the Car with their guess of Black + Wood = (Lincoln) Blackwood — and that someone was Bert Gordon, business development agent, Carolinas Auto Supply House, Charlotte, N.C.

Now, it’s your chance to win $50! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent?To submit your guess for this month’s Guess the Car, click here. Good luck!

News

AirPro Named Approved Provider for BMW North America Certified Network

BMW North America has selected AirPro Diagnostics as an approved provider of its Integrated Services Technical Application (ISTA) software to the BMW Collision Repair Network.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
AirPro Diagnostics has announced its selection by BMW North America as an approved provider of its Integrated Services Technical Application (ISTA) software to the BMW Collision Repair Network. This partnership marks yet another significant milestone in AirPro Diagnostics' commitment to delivering cutting-edge diagnostic technology and solutions to the automotive collision repair industry.

CIF Announces LKQ Corp. as Repeat Annual Donor

LKQ Corp. committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their third consecutive donation at the First Responder tier.

By Jason Stahl
Car ADAS Adds Integrations and Support Manager

In his new role, Nate Thomsen will help open new calibration centers and support licensees to ensure their success.

By Jason Stahl
Wren’s Collision Centers Opens 14th Location in Georgia

Wren’s Collision Centers announced the grand opening of its 14th location in the historic district of Roswell, Ga.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Adds Three New Locations in Southeast Florida

Classic Collision has acquired Empire Auto Body in Pompano Beach, Factory Certified Collision in Oakland Park and Southeast Collision Center in Boca Raton, Fla.

By Jason Stahl

McBride Auto Body: Established in 1937

Joseph Carioti immigrated from Italy to the U.S. in 1910 and founded McBride Auto Body in 1937.

By Jason Stahl
Events of the Week

Recent event announcements on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 12.

By Jason Stahl