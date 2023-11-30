 GUNIWHEEL Donates $20K to Operative Talent

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

GUNIWHEEL announced it has made a $20,000 in-kind donation to Operative Talent, a car rebuild fundraising initiative with the goal of addressing the collision industry’s aging workforce by highlighting collision repair as a viable career path. GUNIWHEEL’s announcement underscores a shared commitment to empowering the next generation in the vast world of automotive careers.

This significant contribution highlights GUNIWHEEL’s leadership in not only recognizing but also actively supporting Operative Talent’s dedication to youth involvement and education within the automotive sector. As Operative Talent champions initiatives to introduce young minds to the myriad of opportunities in automotive professions, GUNIWHEEL’s support plays a crucial role in driving these efforts forward.

Operative Talent acknowledges the impact of collective strength and passion in shaping the future of the industry. This collaboration with GUNIWHEEL exemplifies the adage, “built by the industry, for the industry,” and cements both organizations’ commitment to #drivingtalentforward.

This donation from GUNIWHEEL will significantly contribute to Operative Talent’s initiatives, enabling them to expand their outreach and resources, further impacting the lives of young individuals passionate about the automotive industry.

For more information on Operative Talent, visit OperativeTalent.com.

For more information about Guniwheel, visit guniwheel.com.

