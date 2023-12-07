Hunter Announces Partnership with UpdatePromise

Hunter Engineering announced a new integration partnership with leading automotive software provider UpdatePromise. The integration will allow service advisors quick access to Hunter’s Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge autonomous inspection results, allowing them to identify alignment and tread depth concerns and bring them to the attention of vehicle owners.

With electrification expected to significantly reduce standard repair and maintenance work over the next decade, the integration will place service departments in a better position to capitalize on all their alignment and tire opportunities.

The Quick Check autonomous inspection system provides accurate and detailed alignment and tire tread depth results in seconds as the vehicle drives through the service lane. The UpdatePromise Tablet Vehicle Check In, part of the overall customer experience management solution, creates a seamless workflow that allows service teams to complete and review everything they need, all in one single ecosystem.

Dealerships can capture videos and photos, review OEM direct and OEM connected vehicle data, present safety-related inspection reports, and add services directly to DMS repair orders from one single integrated system.

Streamlining the vehicle check-in process and reducing manual data entry will help shops save time and money. Additionally, the integration ensures that the correct tire inspection and service repair diagnosis is always accurate.

Alignments traditionally rank among the highest-margin services a shop can provide. Automakers have long advocated that dealer service departments increase tire sales to fuel additional sales per repair order, as well as retain service customers by bringing them back into the showroom.

“We’re excited to partner with Hunter Engineering to offer our customers even more value and convenience,” said Richard Pannazzo, chief operating officer at UpdatePromise. “This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to help automotive service providers thrive by simplifying their operations and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Added Hunter Product Manager for Inspection Alex Smith, “Hunter is fortunate to have so many loyal auto dealer customers invested in inspection equipment, and we’re happy to make this integration available to them. The new partnership with UpdatePromise will result in more alignments, more tire sales, greater efficiency and a safer vehicle for the customer.”

For more information, visit hunter.com/vehicle-inspection.