Hunter Appoints New Regional Manager for Australasia

Hunter Engineering introduces Adam Caddeo as its new regional manager for parts of Europe and Australasia. Caddeo started with Hunter on July 1, following the retirement of Paolo Molinari. His responsibilities will include Australia; Tasmania; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Spain; Portugal; Holland; Denmark; and Iceland.

Caddeo assumes his new position with considerable knowledge of Hunter Engineering and its product line. Most recently, he was a key account sales manager with Hunter partner Precision Automotive Equipment of Australia. He will be headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

“Adam is highly technical yet can also envision big-picture opportunities from the account management perspective,” said Darcy Tallon, vice president, international for Hunter. “Not only are these the perfect skill sets for this role, but his experience with and enthusiasm for Hunter equipment makes him a great addition to the Hunter international team.”

Hunter Engineering’s dedicated dealer network of importers and distributors delivers industry-leading world-class products to workshops in more than 100 countries across the globe.

For more information, visit hunter.com.