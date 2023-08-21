 Hunter Expands Supply Capabilities in Missouri, Mississippi

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Hunter Expands Supply Capabilities in Missouri, Mississippi

Over the past 12 months, Hunter has made a number of significant changes at its St. Louis headquarters and production plants in Mississippi to ease supply strains and keep products moving.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

For the last several years, supply chain and logistical difficulties have created well-known havoc in the automotive industry. Such challenges haven’t stopped Hunter Engineering from producing and delivering the innovative, durable equipment its distributors and customers have long come to expect.

Related Articles

Over the past 12 months, Hunter has made a number of significant changes at its St. Louis headquarters and production plants in Mississippi to ease supply strains and keep products moving.

Last year, Hunter opened a new distribution center in Madison, Miss., between its plants in Durant and Raymond, Miss. The 106,000-square-foot, 37-bay facility was designed to open more production room at the existing plants, while also dramatically speeding up shipping times.

Finished products are now stocked and consolidated in Madison before delivery to customers in an efficient, single shipment. The new center soon set a new company record by shipping more than 30 racks in a single day.

Earlier this year, Hunter restructured its St. Louis service center to streamline procedures and make the most efficient use of space.

Employing a new automated pack-out line, the packing team completely rearranged operations for an improved flow. The receiving team was able to process critical inbound parts two days faster, sending them into the field sooner and with less effort.

Additionally, moving teams to other parts of the building allowed for the removal of walls, creating more space for warehousing and other uses.

Other improvements to ensure consistent service have been occurring throughout the company.

The manufacturing of bench lathe parts, previously performed by a third party, has been brought in-house for more quality control and reduced customer lead times.

In Durant, a new tube-cutting laser enabled all RX leg and cross-member cutting to be performed on site. An additional massive 10K Trumpf laser was installed to keep pace with demand.

In the Raymond metal fabrication plant, additional press brakes, robotic welding cells and a panel former were brought online. New assembly operation cells were added to build the new Ultimate ADAS system and the popular Maverick tire changer.

The Hunter electronics plant in Raymond commissioned a second full Panasonic pick-and-place line and state-of-the-art automated inspection technology, allowing Hunter to build boards with the latest high-speed technology for an even greater quality advantage. The wire and cable department also received new cable processing technology to improve quality and add capacity.

The equipment and continuous improvement efforts from Hunter Excellence Teams yielded significantly increased throughput to keep pace with growth.

“Hunter has always prided itself on not only producing innovative equipment but making sure it’s always kept in constant use by our customers,” said Mike Redfearn, Hunter vice president, manufacturing. “We’re very proud that we’ve been able to maintain our usual standard of performance despite numerous supply chain obstacles.”

For more information, visit Hunter.com.

You May Also Like

News

Association News

Association news from the week of Aug. 14.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CIECA Announces SafEST as New Corporate Member

SafeEST integrates with the CCC Secure Share Network to identify required services and link collision repairers with sublet providers offering post-repair services and safety system calibrations. 

Read more here.

AASP/NJ to Host Repair Planning Seminar

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NABC Announces Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The inaugural gala, “Ignite the Night”, is scheduled for Feb. 28-29, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Operative Talent Fundraiser Offers Chance to Win Custom Camaro

The fundraiser is aimed at raising awareness for careers in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Responds to Lahaina, Maui Fires

The CIF announced it is seeking disaster relief assistance for collision repairers affected by the devastating Lahaina fires.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Opens Nominations for Board of Directors

The NABC board is comprised of collision repair industry companies and individuals representing the industry’s thought leaders.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two S.C. Residents

The NABC, along with Allstate and Caliber Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Greenville, S.C.-area women.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Ultra-Poly Announces Bumper Recycling Initiative

Ultra-Poly has announced a first-of-its-kind bumper recycling program that involves the collection and reprocessing of damaged automotive bumpers into a new raw material.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration for 2023 MSO Symposium Now Open

The meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas prior to the start of the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces SafEST as New Corporate Member

SafeEST integrates with the CCC Secure Share Network to identify required services and link collision repairers with sublet providers offering post-repair services and safety system calibrations. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers