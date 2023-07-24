 Hunter Releases Video on Servicing Carbon Fiber Wheels

Hunter Releases Video on Servicing Carbon Fiber Wheels

The video demonstrates best practices as they apply to the carbon fiber Corvette wheel in particular.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

An automotive industry content creator recently posted a video on his YouTube channel describing damage to a very expensive set of carbon fiber wheels.

The video received some attention in automotive circles, serving as a reminder of how easily damage can occur when best practices aren’t followed — and how quickly the expense can rise when the wheels are high-end.

As Hunter Engineering tire changers are commonly used for high-end wheels, the company took this opportunity to produce a new video demonstrating best practices as they apply to the carbon fiber Corvette wheel in particular. Hunter had produced similar content for the Mustang GT350 carbon fiber wheel when it was first introduced.

In the new video, Jim Hudson, product manager for Hunter Engineering, demonstrates the procedures and techniques for changing this optional fitment using Hunter’s popular center-clamp Revolution and Auto34R tire changers, including demounting, mounting, clamping, avoiding pry bars and more.

The video is now available on the Hunter Learning YouTube channel. One viewer commented, “This should be mandatory viewing for dealer technicians.”

“The process isn’t real complicated, but it does require a little diligence to avoid costly damage,” Hudson said. “Carbon fiber wheels are expensive and need to be treated accordingly when it’s time to change them.”

To view the video, click here.

For more information on Hunter’s Revolution and Auto34R tire changers, click here.

