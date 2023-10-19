Hunter to Preview Ultimate ADAS System at SEMA

Ultimate ADAS, Hunter’s innovative system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations, will be on public display for the first time in South Hall Lower booth no. 42017 Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The new system will also be included in SEMA’s New Product Showcase in the North Hall.

“It’s named Ultimate ADAS for a reason,” said Ryan Gerber, Hunter product specialist, ADAS. “It’s the fastest and most precise ADAS calibration system available.”

Ultimate ADAS combines Hunter’s standard-setting alignment technology with an efficient and easy-to-use guided target placement system for around-the-vehicle coverage. Gimbal-mounted lasers are the key component, replacing the inexact guesswork of strings, plumb bobs and tape measures to cut setup time by 70% for some procedures.

The gimbals and onscreen guidance provided by Hunter’s award-winning WinAlign software dramatically increase target placement precision by automatically compensating for non-level floors, monitoring for placement errors and confirming accuracy with laser measurements each step of the way.

Many common and time-consuming manual adjustments are now automated, such as height, roll, pitch and yaw.

Of particular importance for both customer satisfaction and insurance purposes, Ultimate ADAS provides thorough and easily decipherable documentation of the exact procedures performed and exact target placement. Confirmations can be accessed or printed directly via HunterNet 2, Hunter’s customer portal.

Additionally, the Ultimate ADAS units can be conveniently moved as needed around the shop, with compact packaging to keep all the components together.

Because Ultimate ADAS is a Hunter wheel aligner, ROI begins on the day it’s installed at the dealership and continues every day thereafter.

“Calibrations aren’t necessarily difficult, but getting set up can be very time-consuming,” Gerber said. “With this new system, techs won’t need to learn geometry on the fly with strings and plumb bobs, since the lasers will locate the precise spots almost instantly.”

Ultimate ADAS is designed to make the inexact, exact.

“Techs can get right down to business and be assured of a properly performed and documented calibration every time,” said Gerber.

Ultimate ADAS is currently exclusively available to Honda and Acura dealers, with availability expanded to other OEMs in 2024.

For more information, click here.