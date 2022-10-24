I-CAR Announces Free Presentations at SEMA Show

I-CAR has announced their series of new presentation topics for SEMA 2022 show attendees, offering a variety of classroom and stage demonstrations to increase collision repair industry knowledge and skills at the annual Las Vegas convention to be held Nov. 1-4.

Bud Center, director of Technical Products & Curriculum for I-CAR, announced the complete list of sessions to be held:

Chief Automotive with Mike Croker, global repair and training product manager

with Mike Croker, global repair and training product manager Lucid Motors with Jake Rodenroth, North American body repair program operations manager

with Jake Rodenroth, North American body repair program operations manager Snap-On ADAS True Point with Tim Garner, market development manager

There will also be a series of other technical topic panel discussions hosted by I-CAR and SCRS.

“We’ve curated a robust and relevant mix of presentations, courses, sessions and live stage demonstrations that will provide attendees with the most comprehensive education and hands-on learning we’ve ever been able to offer,” said Center. “Also, registration remains open for our first-time MIG Welding Technology & Applications training session focusing on basic to advanced techniques and ideal for collision repair, classic car, hot rod and vehicle builders/rebuilders as well as other technicians. Although not eligible for I-CAR credit, to encourage newer technicians and vehicle builders out there, I-CAR is making this popular MIG Welding session available for $75 (normally $150) and will include complimentary, hands-on welding practice at the SEMA Collision Repair Stage.”