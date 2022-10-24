 I-CAR Announces Free Presentations at SEMA Show
News

I-CAR Announces Free Presentations at SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

I-CAR has announced their series of new presentation topics for SEMA 2022 show attendees, offering a variety of classroom and stage demonstrations to increase collision repair industry knowledge and skills at the annual Las Vegas convention to be held Nov. 1-4.

Bud Center, director of Technical Products & Curriculum for I-CAR, announced the complete list of sessions to be held: 

  • Chief Automotive with Mike Croker, global repair and training product manager
  • Lucid Motors with Jake Rodenroth, North American body repair program operations manager
  • Snap-On ADAS True Point with Tim Garner, market development manager

There will also be a series of other technical topic panel discussions hosted by I-CAR and SCRS.

“We’ve curated a robust and relevant mix of presentations, courses, sessions and live stage demonstrations that will provide attendees with the most comprehensive education and hands-on learning we’ve ever been able to offer,” said Center. “Also, registration remains open for our first-time MIG Welding Technology & Applications training session focusing on basic to advanced techniques and ideal for collision repair, classic car, hot rod and vehicle builders/rebuilders as well as other technicians. Although not eligible for I-CAR credit, to encourage newer technicians and vehicle builders out there, I-CAR is making this popular MIG Welding session available for $75 (normally $150) and will include complimentary, hands-on welding practice at the SEMA Collision Repair Stage.”

Online registration for all I-CAR class topics is now open and available through Thursday, Nov. 3. Stay updated with the complete I-CAR schedule of free presentations and live stage demonstrations here.

Attendees will also be able to register on site outside I-CAR classrooms S224 and S225. As previously noted, I-CAR will hold a free series of live educational presentations on topics including ADAS, electric vehicles, scanning and calibrations, welding and more at the SEMA Collision Repair & Refinish Stage. 

Additionally, I-CAR, a SEMA Education Partner, will participate in the free and new SEMA ADAS Showcase at booth no. 39007 in Upper South Hall and SEMA Electrify booth no. 11268 in the North Hall.

Individuals who take I-CAR educational training gain knowledge and credits valid toward the I-CAR Platinum designation, which is given to collision repair professionals who achieve and maintain high levels of role-relevant training that contributes to complete, safe and quality repairs, and which also contributes to I-CAR Gold Class recognition for their repair facility, both representing the highest role-relevant training achievement recognized by the collision repair industry.

