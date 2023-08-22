 I-CAR Announces Results of Board of Directors Election

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

I-CAR Announces Results of Board of Directors Election

I-CAR regular members overwhelmingly approved the election of six individuals to fill open board seats.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR has announced the results of its recent board of directors election, which concluded on July 15, 2023. I-CAR regular members overwhelmingly approved the election of six individuals to fill open board seats.

Related Articles

The following newly elected board members will serve a three-year term:

  • Mark Thorpe – director of sales and operations at Nissan North America, representing the OEM segment
  • Brian Herron – CEO of Opus IVS, representing the tool, equipment & supply segment
  • Trent Tinsley – assistant vice president at Entegral Holdings, LLC, representing the related industry services segment

The following board members were re-elected and will serve two- or four-year terms:

  • Patrick Hart – college president at New York Automotive & Diesel Institute, representing the education segment, two-year term
  • Dean Fisher – strategic advisor at Driven Brands, representing the collision repair segment, two-year term
  • Jennifer Boyer – director of strategy and business office at Ford Motor Company, representing the OEM segment, four-year term

The terms for the elected board members will commence immediately following the Aug. 23, 2023 board of directors meeting.

“The I-CAR board of directors plays a crucial role in guiding our organization and ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of the collision repair industry,” said Jim Guthrie, chair of I-CAR’s board of directors and president of Car Crafters. “We are thrilled to welcome the new board members and look forward to their valuable contributions.”

Guthrie also acknowledged the following I-CAR board members for their ongoing commitment to I-CAR’s vision and mission:

  • Mark Allen – manager, Collision Programs EV for After Sales Workshop Tools and Equipment at Audi of America
  • Dan Friedman – vice president of North American Sales and Business Development at Entegral Holdings, Inc.
  • Bill Shaw – director of strategic sales, Automotive Refinish at PPG Industries

The I-CAR board of directors is composed of representatives from various segments of the industry. Currently, there are four representatives from the Collision Repair segment, three each from the OEM and insurance segments, and one each from the education, equipment, tool & supply, and related services segments. Additionally, the board has the option to add up to four hybrid seats for subject matter expertise.

For more information about I-CAR and its board of directors, visit i-car.com.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Autel Offers EV Diagnostics & Maintenance Training

Autel announced it has added “EV Diagnostics and Maintenance” to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel announced it has added "EV Diagnostics and Maintenance" to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

The first two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 at the Autel Port Washington, N.Y., headquarters and will include lectures and hands-on instruction.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Achieves Record Year

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, set a new record for its scholarship program, distributing 86 awards in both cash scholarships and starter toolkits.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG to Invest in Environmental Sustainability Education

PPG and the PPG Foundation have announced a new commitment to invest $5 million by 2030 in environmental sustainability education programming.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Collision Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The inaugural gala, “Ignite the Night”, is scheduled for Feb. 28-29, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Operative Talent Fundraiser Offers Chance to Win Custom Camaro

The fundraiser is aimed at raising awareness for careers in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers