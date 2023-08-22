I-CAR Announces Results of Board of Directors Election

I-CAR has announced the results of its recent board of directors election, which concluded on July 15, 2023. I-CAR regular members overwhelmingly approved the election of six individuals to fill open board seats.

The following newly elected board members will serve a three-year term:

Mark Thorpe – director of sales and operations at Nissan North America, representing the OEM segment

The following board members were re-elected and will serve two- or four-year terms:

Patrick Hart – college president at New York Automotive & Diesel Institute, representing the education segment, two-year term

The terms for the elected board members will commence immediately following the Aug. 23, 2023 board of directors meeting.

“The I-CAR board of directors plays a crucial role in guiding our organization and ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of the collision repair industry,” said Jim Guthrie, chair of I-CAR’s board of directors and president of Car Crafters. “We are thrilled to welcome the new board members and look forward to their valuable contributions.”

Guthrie also acknowledged the following I-CAR board members for their ongoing commitment to I-CAR’s vision and mission:

Mark Allen – manager, Collision Programs EV for After Sales Workshop Tools and Equipment at Audi of America

The I-CAR board of directors is composed of representatives from various segments of the industry. Currently, there are four representatives from the Collision Repair segment, three each from the OEM and insurance segments, and one each from the education, equipment, tool & supply, and related services segments. Additionally, the board has the option to add up to four hybrid seats for subject matter expertise.

For more information about I-CAR and its board of directors, visit i-car.com.