 I-CAR Announces Two Key Appointments

Jeff Peevy has been appointed VP, Industry Relations and Mark Miller as VP of technical operations.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

I-CAR has announced two strategic appointments to its executive leadership team, with immediate effect. These positions, focused on building both strong industry relations while continuing to enhance technical programming at all levels, are being made to further build I-CAR’s position as the industry’s leader and expert on vehicle technology and related technical educational programming.

Jeff Peevy, an I-CAR veteran with more than 20 years of industry experience, has been appointed vice president, Industry Relations. In this role, Peevy underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering essential industry relationships. Peevy brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record recently spearheading the strategic development of I-CAR curriculum and technical relations efforts.

Prior to rejoining I-CAR in 2020, Peevy served as president of the Automotive Management Institute (AMI) and as the 2019-2020 chairman of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC), showcasing his leadership and dedication to advancing industry standards. His long, successful history and profound dedication to I-CAR’s mission of “complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer” uniquely positions him to drive strategic engagement aimed at the continued enhancement of industry repair standards.

“Jeff’s strategic insights and industry acumen will undoubtedly elevate our efforts to better serve the collision repair community,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR.

Additionally, I-CAR has announced the appointment of Mark Miller as the new vice president of Technical Operations, taking over Jeff Peevy’s prior duties. In this role, Miller will spearhead the company’s ongoing technical initiatives.

Miller brings a wealth of expertise to I-CAR, having recently served as the vice president of OEM, Innovation, Procurement and Quality at the Boyd Group-Gerber Collision and Glass. Prior to his role at Boyd-Gerber, Miller had a distinguished 31-year career at General Motors, where he held various senior leadership positions in Customer Care and Aftersales. His responsibilities included overseeing key aspects such as global service and warranty operations, advance propulsion service engineering, field service operations, technical training, inventory management and wholesale part sales.

With an extensive background in engineering and fixed pperations, Miller is well-positioned to lead I-CAR’s technical team. His extensive involvement in automotive service uniquely prepares him to contribute significantly to I-CAR’s growth and success. Beyond his professional roles, Miller also has made notable contributions to the industry, evident in his service on the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) board of directors and as the past board chairman for the ASE Educational Foundation. This highlights Miller’s commitment to advancing industry relationships, standards and education.

“Mark’s expertise and leadership in technical operations will be instrumental in driving innovation and excellence that will benefit the industry,” said Van Alstyne. “Together, these strategic appointments mark an exciting chapter in I-CAR’s journey, strengthening our leadership team to better collaborate with like-minded industry advocates while continuing to better serve the collision repair community.”

For more information on I-CAR, click here.

Published:

