I-CAR Board of Directors Fills Open Board Seats

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The I-CAR Board of Directors announced the election of four individuals to fill open board seats, including two members returning for a second three-year term.

The board’s election process concluded on July 14, and new board members will assume their roles immediately following the Aug. 25, 2021 I-CAR Board of Directors meeting.

I-CAR’s Board of Directors is composed of four representatives from the collision repair segment; three each from OEM and insurance segments; and one each from education, equipment, tool and supply, and related services segments. At the board’s option, up to four hybrid seats can be added for requisite subject matter expertise.

The newly elected members of the I-CAR Board of Directors are:

  • Barry Dorn, vice president, Dorn’s Body & Paint, Inc. (collision repair segment)
  • Jennifer Goforth, director, Global Aftersales Mechanical Engineering, General Motors Co. (OEM segment)

Re-elected to second three-year terms are:

  • Chris Evans, P & C auto claim consultant, State Farm (insurance segment)
  • Sandee Lindorfer, auto claims design director, Allstate (insurance segment)

“On behalf of I-CAR’s Board of Directors, I am thrilled to add two new highly qualified individuals to the I-CAR Board of Directors and retain two key contributors for second terms,” said Kyle Thompson, chair of I-CAR’s Board of Directors and assistant vice president – Property & Casualty – USAA. “These individuals are in keeping with our goal to operate a strategic board, representing the key industry segments that I-CAR serves, broadening and deepening the board’s strategic insights and guidance during one of the most transformative eras of modern collision repair.”

Thompson also acknowledged these outgoing I-CAR board members for their passion and dedication to I-CAR throughout their tenure:

  • John Eck – General Motors Co.
  • Tim Hession – GEICO
  • Gerry Poirier – Farmers Insurance
  • Marcy Tieger – Symphony Advisors, LLC
  • Gary Wano, Jr. – GW & Son Auto Body, Inc.

“These new and returning members will collectively provide critical insights and guidance on behalf of the inter-industry, as we remain firmly committed to advancing I-CAR’s vision: ensuring complete, safe and quality repairs on behalf of the consumer,” said John Van Alstyne, president and CEO of I-CAR. “I also wish to extend my personal thanks and well wishes to those board members who will be completing their board terms in August.”

