I-CAR Names Jeff Peevy as VP of Technical Products, Programs and Services

Jeff Peevy

In this new role, which becomes effective at the end of July, Peevy will spearhead the strategic development and growth of all I-CAR curriculum and technical relations efforts while leveraging his more than 20-plus years of executive management experience in the industry. Peevy has served as president of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) since 2015, and as the 2019-2020 chairman of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC).

Peevy also shares a long and successful history with I-CAR, where he served as senior director of field operations and led I-CAR’s collision repair segment team before his AMi post.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Jeff – a true industry leader and I-CAR ‘blue blood’ – return to help lead the future of I-CAR’s curriculum, technical services and technical relations functions amid one of the most dynamic eras of change and opportunity in our industry,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR. “Jeff’s prior experience with the organization, now complemented with five years leading the Automotive Management Institute for the Automotive Service Association (ASA), plus his recent role as CIC chair prepares him to take this next step in his service to the industry. In doing so, Jeff will help take I-CAR’s offerings and programming to the next level, continuing to build on the solid foundation set with the recent launch of the ‘Even Better I-CAR’ portfolio of program enhancements.”