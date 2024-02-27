I-CAR, SCRS Release White Paper on Collision Technician Satisfaction

In response to the growing challenges faced by the collision repair industry in retaining and attracting skilled technicians, I-CAR, in collaboration with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), engaged with global consulting firm Ducker Carlisle to conduct a technician satisfaction survey researching their opinions on compensation, culture and career opportunities. This comprehensive white paper showcases the unique perspective of collision repair technicians and aims to better understand their sentiments and career outlook while identifying key factors influencing their workplace satisfaction.

This survey, which was conducted in 2023 and involved more than 800 collision repair technicians, provided valuable insights into various aspects of the profession. Ducker Carlisle’s comprehensive experience in the automotive space and their history of surveying, analyzing and benchmarking the perspective of diesel and mechanical technicians was instrumental in helping the collision repair industry understand recruitment and retention challenges. The survey also allowed a basis for comparison between those two automotive service sectors, which often compete with the collision repair industry for technician talent.

“The white paper’s groundbreaking results shed light on critical areas that need attention within our industry,” said Dara Goroff, vice president of Planning and Industry Talent Programming for I-CAR. “We’re already starting to provide solutions that address the issues contributing to attrition with the goal of enhancing technician satisfaction to help the industry attract, engage, educate and retain the top talent that will foster the industry’s sustainability, growth and success.”

Added SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenberg, “The industry recognizes that collision repair technicians are indispensable to our business operations. Their pivotal role is evident, and the current industry landscape, marked by an annual turnover rate of 30 to 40% among technicians, underscores the challenges we face. In light of the pressing technician retention crisis, understanding the sentiments and career outlook of our skilled technicians has become a paramount concern for the industry’s sustained success.”

