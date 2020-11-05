Industry Connects in First-Ever SEMA360

A resilient specialty equipment industry continues to converge at sema360.com to conduct much-needed business in preparation for a successful 2021. Held online Nov. 2-6, SEMA360 enables attendees all over the world to connect with top manufacturers who are showcasing their latest products and technology.

The trade-only event was created as an alternative when uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the in-person SEMA Show in Las Vegas in 2020. The online platform makes it possible for manufacturers and buyers to connect in an effective and efficient manner.

“SEMA360 is a fantastic opportunity to digitally see new products, vendors and services that we would have missed due to the pandemic situation,” said Donnie Eatherly, president of P&E Distributors. “Our goal at SEMA360 is to find those new vendors and new products from our current vendors that will help us continue the growth curve that we are experiencing now through 2021.”

With more than 650 manufacturers, over 2,200 products featured in the New Products Showcase, 300-plus custom vehicle builds showcased, exclusive education seminars and special announcements made throughout the five-day event, SEMA360 provides attendees a complete and immersive online event experience.

“The SEMA Show has always been the best way to see new products before they hit the market, and SEMA360 continues that tradition alive,” said Barry Kellerman, owner of Truck Stuff And More. “This year I will miss the hands-on experience that the SEMA Show offers, but SEMA360 is the next best thing. Attending SEMA360 keeps us informed about the innovations and new products so we can better serve our customers.”

Qualified buyers, distributors and resellers from big box stores, as well as speed shops, installers, restylers, jobbers, and online retailers, can register to attend SEMA360 at www.sema360.com, or contact [email protected]