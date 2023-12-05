 Insurer Report Card Survey Deadline Coming Up

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Insurer Report Card Survey Deadline Coming Up

Time is running out for collision repairers to grade the performance of auto insurers in their state.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More than 925 collision repair professionals around the country in recent weeks have graded the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s national “Insurer Report Card” survey — but time is running out for you to join them.

Related Articles

“We’ll issue the new report early in 2024 with grades for more than 75 insurance companies nationally,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “But we want to get as many repairers to participate as we can, because we can produce regional reports as well if enough collision repairers participate.”

The survey asks collision repairers to grade each company based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers prioritize safe and proper repairs and provide great customer service when consumers have a claim —and which may have some room for improvement.

The Insurer Report Card is open only to collision repairers, can be completed in as little as three minutes, and all individual shop grades and identification information remains confidential.

Shops that complete the Insurer Report Card and provide an email address will be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they’re compiled.

To request a link to the survey, click here before Dec.15.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Opens Second Location in Vancouver

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic’s Vancouver location.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Vancouver, Wash.

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic's Vancouver location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s second Vancouver location.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Nov. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GUNIWHEEL Donates $20K to Operative Talent

Operative Talent is a car rebuild fundraising initiative with the goal of addressing the collision industry’s aging workforce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE Offers Webinar on Pre-Paint Operating Procedures

The free webinar, “Pre-Paint Operating Procedures for Increased Productivity”, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repairify, Autel Announce New Initiatives for 2024

In Q1 2024, Autel and Repairify will continue to enhance the value of their combined services for their users through various planned releases.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GCIA December Meeting to Feature Mike Anderson

Anderson will give a talk titled “Be Extraordinary” at the Georgia Collision Industry Association meeting on Dec. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

The fundraiser, which will be held Jan. 20, 2024 from 1-5 p.m., will benefit Central Pennsylvania area collision programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers