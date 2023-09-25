John Bean Products Showcased at Auto Glass Week

The award-winning John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool and V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system were available for demonstrations at the recent 2023 Auto Glass Week held in Virginia Beach, Va. A titanium sponsor, John Bean also had two of its award-winning products on display for demonstrations.

Tru-Point is a revolutionary ADAS calibration tool and the only all-in-one solution on the market that allows shops to validate that a vehicle meets the OEM-required alignment specifications, as well as the proper target placement procedures.

Designed for high-volume shops, the John Bean V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system provides immediate, precise alignments, while its intuitive notification system helps to prevent errors before they result in a bad alignment. The V3300 also provides real-time information on vehicle-specific ADAS procedures.

For more information about Auto Glass Week, visit autoglassweek.com. To learn more about John Bean automotive wheel service repair products, call (877) 482-4866 or visit JohnBean.com.