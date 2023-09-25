 John Bean Products Showcased at Auto Glass Week

John Bean Products Showcased at Auto Glass Week

The award-winning John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool and V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system were demoed at the recent 2023 Auto Glass Week held in Virginia Beach, Va.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The award-winning John Bean Tru-Point advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration tool and V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system were available for demonstrations at the recent 2023 Auto Glass Week held in Virginia Beach, Va. A titanium sponsor, John Bean also had two of its award-winning products on display for demonstrations.

Tru-Point is a revolutionary ADAS calibration tool and the only all-in-one solution on the market that allows shops to validate that a vehicle meets the OEM-required alignment specifications, as well as the proper target placement procedures.

Designed for high-volume shops, the John Bean V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system provides immediate, precise alignments, while its intuitive notification system helps to prevent errors before they result in a bad alignment. The V3300 also provides real-time information on vehicle-specific ADAS procedures.

For more information about Auto Glass Week, visit autoglassweek.com. To learn more about John Bean automotive wheel service repair products, call (877) 482-4866 or visit JohnBean.com.

