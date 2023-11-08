JohnDow Donates Vehicle Fire Blanket to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

JohnDow Industries (JDI), a leading supplier and distributor of automotive aftermarket equipment, recently donated a vehicle fire blanket to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) department during the 2023 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas. This vehicle fire blanket is part of JDI’s new product line of electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid service and safety products.

Lithium-ion battery fires are extremely dangerous and cannot be extinguished using traditional fire extinguishing methods. JDI’s vehicle fire blanket suppresses vehicle fires and prevents fire from spreading and damaging nearby property while containing toxic fumes and smoke from releasing into surrounding areas.

With increased usage and presence of EVs and hybrid vehicles in the Las Vegas area, JDI’s vehicle fire blanket will assist LVFR in suppressing an EV and hybrid vehicle fire in an emergency situation.

“When we were introducing our new line of EV and hybrid service and safety products, we soon realized the first hands we wanted to get our vehicle fire blanket into were those of first responders,” said Robert Christy, president of JDI. “It made sense to provide LVFR with the first one as we launched our new product line at AAPEX this year. We’ve learned a lot from firefighters on how they are managing the complexities of EV fires and we plan on incorporating this information with our products for the independent repair shops who will repair these vehicles in the future.”

The vehicle fire blanket is ideal for parking lots, auto repair shops, firefighters, underground parking lots, parking structures, service stations and charging stations. The approximate value of the blanket is around $3,000.

For more information on JohnDow’s Vehicle Fire Blanket and the newest EV and hybrid service and safety products, visit JohnDow.com.