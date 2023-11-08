 JohnDow Donates Vehicle Fire Blanket to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

JohnDow Donates Vehicle Fire Blanket to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

This vehicle fire blanket will provide Las Vegas Fire & Rescue with a method to suppress electric and hybrid vehicle-related fires.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

JohnDow Industries (JDI), a leading supplier and distributor of automotive aftermarket equipment, recently donated a vehicle fire blanket to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFR) department during the 2023 AAPEX Show in Las Vegas. This vehicle fire blanket is part of JDI’s new product line of electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid service and safety products.

Related Articles

Lithium-ion battery fires are extremely dangerous and cannot be extinguished using traditional fire extinguishing methods. JDI’s vehicle fire blanket suppresses vehicle fires and prevents fire from spreading and damaging nearby property while containing toxic fumes and smoke from releasing into surrounding areas.

With increased usage and presence of EVs and hybrid vehicles in the Las Vegas area, JDI’s vehicle fire blanket will assist LVFR in suppressing an EV and hybrid vehicle fire in an emergency situation.

“When we were introducing our new line of EV and hybrid service and safety products, we soon realized the first hands we wanted to get our vehicle fire blanket into were those of first responders,” said Robert Christy, president of JDI. “It made sense to provide LVFR with the first one as we launched our new product line at AAPEX this year. We’ve learned a lot from firefighters on how they are managing the complexities of EV fires and we plan on incorporating this information with our products for the independent repair shops who will repair these vehicles in the future.”

The vehicle fire blanket is ideal for parking lots, auto repair shops, firefighters, underground parking lots, parking structures, service stations and charging stations. The approximate value of the blanket is around $3,000.

For more information on JohnDow’s Vehicle Fire Blanket and the newest EV and hybrid service and safety products, visit JohnDow.com.

You May Also Like

News

NABC Elects New Board Members

Newly elected board members include Shirin Hezar of Caliber Collision, Sabrina Thring of Driven Brands and Tom Wolf of PPG.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

At the 2023 National Auto Body Council annual meeting, the NABC held its board elections at the Liberace Garage at the Hollywood Car Museum for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AkzoNobel Launches 24-Hour Challenge to Reduce Carbon in Vehicle Repair Industry

The Vehicle Repair (VR) Sustainability Challenge aims to reduce the collective carbon footprint of the vehicle repair industry.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Convention to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The convention is themed “The Future of Better” and will be held Nov. 7-10 at Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Recognizes U.S. Service Members, Veterans

Crash Champions has announced a weeklong salute to U.S. service members, veterans and their families in advance of Veterans Day.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Network Experiences Huge Growth in Saudi Arabia Market

Fix Network has made significant strides in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

TechForce Foundation Seeing Public Support for Tech Careers

TechForce Foundation states that it has seen a significant uptick in public support for high-tech, hands-on mobility technician careers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auggie Calibrations Meet IIHS, NHTSA Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and met IIHS and NHTSA vehicle requirements.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Oct. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers