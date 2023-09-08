 Kaeser Brings Back Compressor for a Cure

Kaeser Brings Back Compressor for a Cure

Kaeser Compressors announced it is bringing back their “Compressor for a Cure” campaign in 2023 benefiting breast cancer research.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The auction for Kaeser’s pink AIRTOWER 5c  will begin on National Mammography Day, Oct. 20 and conclude on Oct. 30. The popular AIRTOWER is a complete compressed air system with a Sigma rotary screw compressor, refrigerated air dryer, and drain — all compactly mounted with a receiver tank. The AIRTOWER 5C is a 5-hp unit providing up to 21 cfm and available in pressures from 125-217 psig.

The AIRTOWER is useful for a wide variety of applications, and Kaeser’s Compressor for a Cure campaign is a great way to purchase a fully operational compressed air system and fund breast cancer research at the same time. Last year, Kaeser’s pink M59PE raised over $20,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Kaeser will again donate 100% of proceeds from their equipment auction to help fund critically needed research efforts.

For more information on how to participate and support breast cancer research, visit us.kaeser.com/compressor4acure.  

