 Kaeser CEO Recognized for Outstanding Achievements in Business

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Kaeser CEO Recognized for Outstanding Achievements in Business

Thomas Kaeser has been awarded the Bavarian Order of Merit by Markus Soder, Minister-President of Bavaria.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kaeser Compressors announced that Thomas Kaeser, president and CEO of Germany’s Kaeser Kompressoren, has been awarded the Bavarian Order of Merit by Markus Soder, Minister-President of Bavaria.

Related Articles

Kaeser is a highly successful economic leader and active member of the business community. In an Upper Franconian economy that has undergone extensive change, Kaeser has used structural transformation to help the economy locally and to grow Kaeser Kompressoren globally. 

“He is a steadfast advocate for the Upper Franconian economy,” said Soder. “He always has excellent ideas and suggestions for what can be done to benefit society.”

Additionally, Soder emphasized that to receive the Bavarian Order of Merit, one must accomplish something exceptional.

“It cannot be bought or inherited; it must be earned,” Soder said. 

In accepting this honor, Kaeser promised to continue applying his skills for the benefit of society as a whole as well as his company. He expressed his gratitude to the many people who have accompanied and shaped him throughout his life: his grandparents and parents, his six siblings, his friends and colleagues, the entire Kaeser Kompressoren staff of 7500 employees, and most especially his wife Tina-Maria and his sons Jan and Philipp.

“I want to share a part of the Order with those who have supported and influenced me throughout my life,” he said.

For more information on Kaeser Compressors, visit us.kaeser.com.

You May Also Like

News

CREF Welcomes John Eck to Board of Directors

Eck boasts more than 30 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry, having held numerous field sales, marketing and management positions for GM.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that John Eck, head of Product, Accident Assistance, General Motors Global Strategy & Innovation Future Digital Products, has joined its board of directors.

“The foundation is thrilled to have John join our board of directors,” said Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of CREF. “His vast array of industry experience is certain to be a major asset, and I look forward to him joining in our efforts to support collision school programs and students.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NABR Releases New Version of LaborRateHero.com

Three new features make the site even easier and more powerful to use.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Supports LKQ, Keystone in Patent Fight

The association believes that minimal design changes should not grant OEMs a monopoly over individual replacement parts for the useful life of the vehicle.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AirPro’s Auggie Receives Enthusiastic Response in UK

Auggie is a patented mobile device designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile and safe recalibrations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Meyerland Collision Centers in Houston, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Auto Care Advisory Committee Applications Now Open

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Abra Bismarck Hosts Summer Community Day

Abra Bismarck in North Dakota recently hosted an interactive community day complete with a vendor show, car show, kid-friendly activities and opportunity for charitable engagement.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Sept. 4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers