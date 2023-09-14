Kaeser CEO Recognized for Outstanding Achievements in Business

Kaeser Compressors announced that Thomas Kaeser, president and CEO of Germany’s Kaeser Kompressoren, has been awarded the Bavarian Order of Merit by Markus Soder, Minister-President of Bavaria.

Kaeser is a highly successful economic leader and active member of the business community. In an Upper Franconian economy that has undergone extensive change, Kaeser has used structural transformation to help the economy locally and to grow Kaeser Kompressoren globally.

“He is a steadfast advocate for the Upper Franconian economy,” said Soder. “He always has excellent ideas and suggestions for what can be done to benefit society.”

Additionally, Soder emphasized that to receive the Bavarian Order of Merit, one must accomplish something exceptional.

“It cannot be bought or inherited; it must be earned,” Soder said.

In accepting this honor, Kaeser promised to continue applying his skills for the benefit of society as a whole as well as his company. He expressed his gratitude to the many people who have accompanied and shaped him throughout his life: his grandparents and parents, his six siblings, his friends and colleagues, the entire Kaeser Kompressoren staff of 7500 employees, and most especially his wife Tina-Maria and his sons Jan and Philipp.

“I want to share a part of the Order with those who have supported and influenced me throughout my life,” he said.

