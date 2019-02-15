Kaeser Compressors Surveys Automotive Industry on Compressed Air

Kaeser Compressors recently quizzed the automotive industry to assess users’ knowledge about compressed air systems and has presented the results, “A Report Card on Compressed Air Knowledge,” in their blog, “Kaeser Talks Shop.”

A strong majority (84 percent) of respondents knew that reciprocating/piston type compressors operate at higher internal temperatures than rotary type compressors, but nearly one-third mistakenly thought that shop reciprocating/piston type compressors could safely run at 100 percent duty cycle. Some reciprocating/piston type compressors are built to run at higher duty cycles than others, but all air-cooled units need at least some downtime to cool off. The consequences of overrunning them include loss of lubrication, seizure, motor failure and higher oil carry-over into paint and equipment.

