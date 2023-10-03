Kaeser Now Factory Direct in Utah

Kaeser Compressors has announced the opening of a new branch office in Salt Lake City, Utah. The new factory store will cover Utah and portions of Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada, and will also work with and support Kaeser’s longstanding distribution partner, Sabol & Rice. As always, their trained and certified sales and service professionals are ready to meet all their customers’ compressed air, blower and vacuum needs.

“We are very excited to directly support our existing customers in the region,” said Julian Shelton, branch manager for Salt Lake City. “Plus, we look forward to expanding our customer base and providing reliable, energy-efficient air systems to a broad range of industrial, commercial and institutional users. Whether you need new equipment, routine maintenance or troubleshooting, Kaeser is here to help.”

Factory-certified sales and service experts are now locally available to help assess each end user’s specific needs and tailor solutions, whether as a complete compressed air system installation or a contractual solution.

For more information, visit us.kaeser.com/saltlakecity or call (888) 786-5413 to schedule a visit.