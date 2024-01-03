 Kaizen Glass Solutions Launches Glass Training Programs

Kaizen Glass Solutions Launches Glass Training Programs

The training programs include auto glass removal and replacement, windshield repair, ADAS/calibration, sales/ISR, flat glass and tinting classes.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kaizen Glass Solutions announced the launch of its glass training programs designed to help automotive service industry technicians excel in their chosen fields. These programs are based on the Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement and are taught by experienced professionals who have a comprehensive understanding of the industry.

The training programs include auto glass removal and replacement, windshield repair, ADAS/calibration, sales/ISR, flat glass and tinting classes. They are offered in various formats, including online courses, on-site workshops and in-person training sessions.

“We are committed to helping individuals achieve their business goals and become one percent better every day,” said Shauna Davis, president of Kaizen Glass Solutions. “Our training programs are designed by industry experts who offer practical advice and valuable insights based on their own real-world experiences. We are confident that our training programs can help individuals achieve continued success.”

Kaizen Glass Solutions is dedicated to creating a supportive community of leaders to help clients thrive personally and professionally, leading to profitable and successful businesses.

“We are devoted to providing exceptional customer care at every step of the way,” said Shauna Davis. “We want to be your premier source of auto glass expertise, and we are committed to providing better tools, business support and training to set individuals on the path to success.”

To learn more about the training programs offered by Kaizen Glass Solutions, visit kaizenglasssolutions.com.

