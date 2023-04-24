KECO Showcases GPR Benefits at Southeast Collision Conference

KECO Body Repair Products attended the Southeast Collision Conference in Richmond, Va., where they had the opportunity to showcase the benefits of Glue Pull Repair.

As the industry continues to evolve, KECO Body Repair Products remains dedicated to providing the least invasive method of collision repair to increase efficiency and effectiveness. By attending events such as the Southeast Collision Conference, KECO can connect with technicians, listen to their feedback and ensure the innovations never stop.

The show’s most noteworthy moment came as a surprise, with the arrival of a Lucid Motors electric vehicle (EV) at the KECO booth. The vehicle displayed a noticeable door ding, prompting KECO’s Danny Hacker to step forward and utilize the L2E system to fix the dent in front of the crowd of onlookers. Hacker was able to effectively demonstrate the advantages and effectiveness of GPR techniques on EVs with no need to power down the Lucid.

KECO’s participation in the Southeast Collision Conference reinforces its commitment to the industry and continuously improving its product offerings. The passion of people in the collision industry fuels KECO’s passion to provide the best options available for less invasive and successful collision repair.

For more information about KECO Body Repair Products, visit kecotabs.com.