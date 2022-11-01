 Kent Automotive Releases Updated Online Catalog
News

Kent Automotive Releases Updated Online Catalog

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Kent Automotive has released its updated online catalog that features a revised product mix tailored to today’s automotive market.

Click Here to Read More
The new products include:

  • body hardware
  • Kent Complete 2 assortments
  • Kent-branded chemicals
  • TPMS sensor program
  • automotive detail accessory expansion
  • Torrent Parts Washer Solutions

The updated online catalog features:

  • A function to search for products by category, keyword or item number and click to order
  • Kent Preferred icons, which identify products with a proven track record of success among Kent customers
  • Private-labeled product spotlight pages for the PROS Profit Enhancement and Inventory Manager Tool and plastic repair solutions 

Browse the online catalog by clicking “view catalog” on the website homepage footer or by selecting the catalog page number links on the product detail pages. Download it for offline viewing. Smartphone users will see a mobile-friendly version of the website that is integrated with the online catalog. Kent catalog apps are also available through the App Store and Google Play. 

To view the catalog, click here.

