WIN Announces Last Call for Most Influential Women Award Nominations

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has issued the final call for nominations for WIN’s prestigious Most Influential Women (MIW) awards.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan.31, 2019. Women working in any segment of the collision repair industry are eligible for consideration. The winner(s) will be recognized at an awards gala held during the 2019 WIN Educational Conference, May 6-8, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Since its inception in 1999, the MIW program has recognized over 90 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. WIN acquired stewardship of the MIW program in 2013 and continues to evolve the program to align with WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing, and advancing women.”

The 2019 nomination form may be downloaded from the WIN website at www.womensindustrynetwork.com. If you have any questions on the nomination form or process, contact MIW Committee Co-Chair Cheryl Boswell at [email protected].