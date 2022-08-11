 Lemonade Selects Mitchell to Support Entry into U.S. Auto Insurance Market
News

Lemonade Selects Mitchell to Support Entry into U.S. Auto Insurer Market

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Mitchell International announced that Lemonade selected its claims workflow, automation and total loss solutions to support Lemonade Car, the insurer’s latest product offering. Mitchell’s solutions — which span auto physical damage and auto casualty — will help Lemonade streamline and optimize claims handling.

Lemonade Car launched in Illinois in November 2021, expanding to Tennessee and Ohio recently thereafter, and will continue to roll out nationwide. Lemonade Car features perks for safe and environment-conscious customers, including discounts for low-mileage drivers as well as environment-friendly EVs and hybrid cars. The Lemonade app uses telematics to measure how much and how safe people drive. It also provides 24/7 on-location roadside assistance, real-time crash detection and dispatch of emergency services.

After an extensive search, Lemonade chose Mitchell’s comprehensive claims management platform to assist in its delivery of an efficient, digital claims experience for consumers purchasing auto policies. Mitchell will support Lemonade through the automation and online delivery of auto physical damage claims management functions including loss reporting, loss profiling and triage, and damage appraisal. Lemonade is also leveraging Mitchell’s auto casualty injury claims processing solutions to automate both first-party auto and third-party liability claims. Automating these functions is intended to align with the insurer’s goal for Lemonade Car: to use technology to handle emergencies and settle claims seamlessly, providing the best possible experience for customers.

“We’re honored to support Lemonade’s entry into the auto insurance market,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “At Mitchell, we continue to invest in the development of innovative, cloud-based solutions that are designed to allow our customers to work more efficiently while meeting consumer expectations for an automated, digital claims experience. Our auto physical damage and casualty solutions help carriers like Lemonade scale quickly as they bring best-in-class offerings to market.”

For more information on Lemonade Car, visit lemonade.com/car.

For more information on Mitchell, visit mitchell.com.

