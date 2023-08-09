 LKQ Donates $50K to TechForce Foundation

LKQ Donates $50K to TechForce Foundation

With a concern over the technician shortage, LKQ says it wants to be part of the solution.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

LKQ Corporation, through the LKQ Community Foundation, and TechForce Foundation have entered into a strategic partnership to support students pursuing a technical education and career as a professional transportation technician.

Through the partnership, LKQ has donated $50,000 to support TechForce Foundation’s charitable programs, including a nationwide public service campaign recognizing the value and importance of skilled technicians, its FutureTechs Rock and Techs Rock awards, and TechForce, the first of its kind, gamified online community of aspiring and working technician to find tech schools, scholarships, events, apprenticeships and jobs.

With a concern over the seriousness of the automotive and collision technician shortage, LKQ says it wants to be part of the solution. Currently there are five jobs available for every student graduating tech school.

“LKQ knows the importance of skilled technicians; they are the backbone of the automotive and collision industries,” said Justin Jude, president of LKQ North America-Wholesale. “Part of LKQ’s mission is to build strong partnerships in the communities in which we operate, and we are proud to partner with TechForce, a leading nonprofit committed to helping young people discover and successfully pursue the technician career.”

